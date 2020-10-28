A former educator who pleaded guilty to attempting an improper relationship with a student is back in court. The district attorney recently filed a motion to revoke Issac Lee Aldaco’s probation and a docket call hearing was held Monday.
Aldaco appeared before 83rd Judicial District Judge Robert E. Cadena in a brief virtual hearing, and changed defense counselors with Del Rio attorney Jacques De La Mota taking over the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.