Hundreds of Del Rioans attended the Oktoberfest celebration at the Whitehead Memorial Museum.
A total of 380 Del Rioans purchased tickets for the 26th Annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 28, Michael Diaz, Whitehead Memorial Museum executive director, said Friday.
“The event went very well. We had a good turnout,” Diaz said.
All of the money raised from the sales of individual tickets, tables, drink tokens and a raffle go to the museum’s general fund to help maintain the museum and its many exhibits, Diaz said.
The event, Diaz said, was the brainchild of two museum officials.
“About 26 years, the reason they decided to have an Oktoberfest celebration was that the former museum director, Lee Lincoln, had German roots, and one of the board of trustees members, he also had German roots, so they decided to do something a little different, an event you might not think about having on the border,” Diaz said, adding that Texas has a rich German history.
The centerpiece of the Oktoberfest celebration was German food, including three different types of sausage – bratwurst, knockwurst and a smoked “sausage on a stick.”
Sides included traditional sauerkraut, warm German potato salad, spaetzle, chicken schnitzel with mushroom gravy, coleslaw and dinner rolls.
“We also served a variety of different desserts – cakes, cookies and ice cream,” Diaz said.
Oktoberfest-goers were entertained by the Seven Dutchmen Orchestra of New Braunfels, Texas, who, Diaz said, have been performing at the event for more than 16 years.
“They tell us they look forward to coming here every year, and they make sure they’re on our schedule, because they also play at Würstfest. They love coming to Del Rio, and we love having them,” Diaz said.
He said band members got into the spirit of the event by demonstrating German dances and inviting attendees to participate.
“It was a lot of fun, a big success,” Diaz said.
One of the orchestra’s musicians was Pearly Sowell, whose soulful accordion music welcomed guests walking into the museum grounds.
Sowell, who is 93, said she got her first accordion when she was nine years old.
Asked if she is German, Sowell chuckled and replied, “No, honey, I’m Texan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.