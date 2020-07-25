El gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís entregó el martes un hospital móvil equipado en el Municipio de Acuña, ubicado a un costado del Hospital General de la Secretaría de Salud.
Ahí se brindará atención a pacientes con COVID-19, para sumar 44 camas entre ambas unidades e incrementar la capacidad hospitalaria a 92 camas en el municipio.
Acompañado del Secretario de Salud del Estado, Roberto Bernal Gómez, y Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, Presidente Municipal de Acuña, Riquelme Solís expresó que el segundo hospital móvil en la entidad, gestionado ante diversas instancias por Bernal, está dotado de la infraestructura de primer nivel requerida para su funcionamiento, climatizado y con los servicios básicos dotados por el municipio.
De esta forma, Acuña contará con capacidad para atender a cerca de 100 pacientes, con la suma de las camas disponibles también en el IMSS. El gobernador manifestó que de esta forma: “La conjunción de esfuerzos de los tres órdenes de gobierno y sociedad permite la contención de casos”.
El hospital móvil se ubica en un área de 32 por 12 metros y dispone de 26 camas con ventiladores y equipo de monitoreo, colchones especiales antibacteriales, así como un área de triage y servicios, detalló el Subsecretario de Atención Médica de Urgencias de la Secretaría de Salud del Estado, Eric Varela Cortés.
El Alcalde de Acuña, Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, destacó la colaboración oportuna del gobierno del estado, y agradeció a Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís realizar acciones en un mismo sentido para atender a la comunidad de esta frontera.
First mobile hospital inaugurated
Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís inaugurated Tuesday a mobile hospital in Ciudad Acuña, fully equipped, which is located next to the Ministry of Health’s General Hospital.
There, care will be provided to COVID-19 patients, adding 44 beds between the two units for a total capacity of 92 beds in the city.
Riquelme Solís was accompanied by the Coahuila Secretary of Health Roberto Bernal Gómez, and Acuña Municipal President Roberto de los Santos Vázquez. The governor said a second mobile hospital in the city is furnished with state-of-the-art infrastructure required for its operation, including air-conditioning units and utilities provided by the city.
Acuña will now have the capacity to care for nearly 100 COVID-19 patients, including beds available at the Mexican Institute of Social Security hospital.
“The joint effort of local, state and federal government and the community allows for the containment of cases,” the governor said.
The mobile hospital is located in an area of 32 by 12 meters (104 by 40 ft.) and has 26 beds with fans and monitoring equipment, special antibacterial mattresses, as well as a triage and services area, Undersecretary for Emergency Medical Care of the Ministry of State Health Eric Varela Cortés said.
Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez highlighted the timely collaboration with the state government, and thanked Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís for carrying out actions to serve the local community.
