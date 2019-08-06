A traffic accident left a local family without power, and they haven’t been able to get their electricity back for more than a month.
Mary Hernandez, whose home is located at 312 West Garza St., has been living in the dark with her disabled adult son since June 27.
Hernandez said she and her son have been weathering the summer heat without electricity, since a vehicle passing by snagged a low hanging wire breaking the power line and the electrical box.
“The landlord asked us to get a police report for the insurance company, and we did but we are still waiting for someone to come and fix the electrical box, we’ve been having to buy ice to cool down because we don’t have any electricity at home,” Hernandez said.
An incident report by the Del Rio Police Department states the incident occurred on June 27 at approximately 7:15 a.m.
Hernandez, who is on a fixed income, said one of her neighbors was kind enough to allow her to take her fridge to her house, but apparently the accident affected the appliance since it is no longer working.
“We plugged it in at my neighbor’s house to see if we could get some ice but the fridge is no longer working,” she said.
Hernandez said she and her 46-year-old son are disabled and unable to work, and with the extreme heat he has developed a rash around his torso so he is now also facing more health issues.
If you’d like to help Herandez you can contact her at (830) 488 5930.
