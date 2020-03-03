Trump and the Fox News Channel complain about the Roger Stone jury. Especially the jury forewoman being biased. Really?
They did not complain about the Trump impeachment jury. Talk about biased. The judge and jury had made up their minds before the trail even started. Judge “Moscow” Mitch went to the White House and told the defendant not to worry, he was going to be acquitted.
The jury, the U.S. Senate, refused to call witnesses and all but one voted to acquit Trump.
Some of them admitted Trump had done something wrong… But He won’t do it again. Really?
