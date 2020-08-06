County library offers electronic resources for parents, students and teachers to help make the upcoming school year a successful one, a library representative said.
Val Verde County Library put together a presentation highlighting the library’s electronic resources available to the public, Val Verde County Library Reference Specialist Barbara Galvan said.
The presentation will be available for the public via the library’s website and Facebook page after the summer reading program has been completed, according to Galvan.
The children’s library is currently closed off to the public, but parents and children are advised to check out the library’s online catalog through valverde.biblionix.com/catalog/, reserve books online and use the pickup curbside service provided by the library.
Usage of the library’s public computers is limited to one hour per person, and there are only a set amount of computers available to the public. Social media access has been suspended on the computers, according to the library.
Other programs such as the interlibrary loans and TexShare card programs are suspended until further notice from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission - TSLAC. Interlibrary loans allow library patrons to borrow from over 500 participating libraries across the state.
Local programs such as the first Thursday Book Club has been moved to an online Zoom meeting, and Fibers Arts at the library has been postponed until participants can gather in a safe manner.
