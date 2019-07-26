Isaiah Chapter 53 has much to say about the Messiah who came and died not just one, but many deaths. Yes, the original text in Hebrew says the word plural “deaths,” it is the only text recording this I know of.
The word deaths signifies He died many deaths, for He died for each and every person their own personal death. Meaning He covered multitudes of sin on each person individually, so that it required in the original Hebrew for Him to die once, but yet many deaths He died at that time.
He took the sin of the whole world, everyone’s sin upon His own shoulders. This is important in understanding He died for each one of us a special death specifically person by person, not just one, but He suffered multiple deaths at His crucifixion. His life for many lives, the sin of the whole world upon the sinless Lamb of God.
Now we too in Christ die many deaths. Why, because we die daily to our own selves. We pick up our crosses and die daily. It is not a one-time thing, but we continuously put off the old man of sinful flesh and put on more Christ like behavior. This requires the crucifixion of our old self, as we had our sins nailed to the cross, now we are called to daily die. Just as He loved us, so we love Him. We willingly die daily many deaths. Putting an end to the fleshly man as Christ so died. that we might live no longer in the flesh, but die daily unto Him.
Hopefully we can understand what it means to pick up our cross and die daily. It will be something we do until we go to be with the Lord. Then, we that endure by faith until the end and fight the good fight of faith, will be perfected forever, totally incorruptible and immortal. We in Christ who love Him and finish this race, will never die again. We will ever be with the Lord, hallelujah!!!
For those that do not finish, or never begin to walk with Christ, there shall be continuous dying, but never perishing! These will be resurrected from death to stand before God in judgement. All whose names that are not found written in the Lamb’s Book of Life will suffer the second death, by being cast into hell by the holy angels of God. Though many will want an end to their suffering in hell, none shall find relief. How many procrastinators, scoffers, and non-repentant people are now in hell desiring one drop of water or a cool breeze? Yet worse, the Lake of Fire still awaits, not relief for those who loved wickedness and served their father the devil while on the earth and died doing so. In hell they will spend eternity with him.
Jesus died on the cross that no one would ever have to die and go to hell. This is serious business! Where will you spend eternity? I believe it is time right now for everyone feeling that tug on your heart to listen to the loving Savior Jesus who calls all people to repent from their sins and come and follow Him! Tomorrow or even just a few minutes from now may be too late??
Revelation 20: 11-15
11 I the Apostle John, saw a great white throne, and Him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away, and there was found no place for them.12 I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened. Another book was opened, which is the Book of Life. The dead were judged out of the things which were written in the books, according to their works.13 The sea gave up the dead which were in it, and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them, and every man was judged according to their works.14 Death and hell were cast into the lake of fire, which is the second death.15 Anyone whose name was not found written in the Book of Life, were cast into the lake of fire.
