Two Del Rioans were arrested and are facing charges in connection with a chase, the possession of controlled substance and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all occurring recently in the city’s north side.
Roberto Blanco, 35, whose place of residence is listed at the 1400 block of Avenue Q, and Armando Villarreal, 27, a resident of the 100 block of Tule Street, were arrested on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 respectively, police records show.
Del Rio Police Department Officer Marcus Schwandner responded to a call for a reckless driver on Feb. 25, at 11:18 p.m., the police report states.
Schwandner initiated the chase of a red Dodge truck near the intersection of Mary Lou Street and North Main Street, the report states.
Blanco was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third degree felony; possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, and with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a weapons free zone, the report states.
Villarreal was arrested and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a third degree felony, the report states.
The report lists the arrest location for both Blanco and Villarreal at 2400 Veterans Boulevard.
