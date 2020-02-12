Award-winning, contemporary Christian and Latin pop singer Jaci Velasquez will perform in Del Rio next week.
Velasquez is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m., Feb. 21 at Esperanza First Church, located on 301 Avenue G; the performance is a part of Velasquez’s Trust Tour. Doors will open the day of the concert at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale online at itickets.com or by calling at 800 965 9324. Children ages 10 and younger can enter the concert free of charge.
VIP tickets will receive special seating and access to a meet and greet with questions and answers with Velasquez, autographs and discounts on merchandise.
Velasquez began singing at the age of nine, and has been singing professionally for 19 years.
Velasquez’s discography includes the albums Diamond (2012) and Trust (2017). The most recent one was simultaneously released in English and Spanish.
Fans of the contemporary Christian music genre will be familiar with hit songs “On My Knees,” “God So Loved” and “You’re My God.”
Throughout her career, Velasquez sold over 4 million albums, garnered three Recording Industry Association of America, also known as RIAA, certified Platinum recordings, three RIAA certified Gold recordings, 16 number one radio hits, seven Dove awards, a “Premio Lo Nuestro” award; and appeared in various magazine covers and ad campaigns, according to the press release.
Velasquez’s career also included five Grammy nominations, six Latin Billboard Awards and an American Music Award.
Del Rioans can look for Velasquez in her latest film feature “Rumors of Wars” on Amazon Prime, and in previous films “The Encounter” and “Jerusalem Countdown.”
