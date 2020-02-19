A life-long passion for dance inspired Andrea Valdez to open Studio A, the city’s newest dance and fitness salon.
Valdez hosted a grand opening ceremony at Studio A, 401 S. Main St., on Saturday.
“Thank you all for coming. I’m so excited. Thank you from the bottom on my heart. This is a dream with a lot, a lot, a lot of work,” Valdez said as family members, friends, co-workers and students joined her for the grand opening celebration, which featured a ribbon cutting and light refreshments.
Members of the Del Rio Downtown Association, including Alexandra Calderon, Lupita De La Paz and Claudia Lopez, joined Valdez for the ceremony.
“I am very glad that you chose downtown Del Rio. We need more movement and light here, and you add to that. We are here to help downtown, and any way we can be here for you, we will be. There will never be a ‘no’ from us,” Calderon said.
“We’re honored to be here, honored to be here as madrinas (godmothers). I think the words that best describe Andrea are ‘the power of life purpose.’ Blessings to you,” Lopez added.
Valdez, who was born in Allende, Coah., Mexico, has been dancing since she was a child and said her mother was a dance teacher.
Valdez said she often visited the United States to see family members, but went to college in Mexico, where she earned a degree in chemistry and worked as a medical lab technician.
She didn’t move to the United States until she agreed to marry her then-fiancé, Estevan Valdez.
Valdez moved to Del Rio in 2010 and was married in 2011.
She began giving dance classes at the Casa De La Cultura while she worked to obtain the same degrees and medical laboratory certifications she had earned in Mexico.
Valdez started teaching dance fitness classes at the Casa, and became involved with the organization’s folkloric dance group, Ballet Folklorico Corazon de Mexico.
“I love dance, and it’s my passion, but it’s also good exercise. For me, being healthy and strong is everything, because health is everything to a person. If you don’t have health, you don’t have anything, your kids, your family, work, so for me, it’s important to do something, 30 minutes a day, something,” Valdez said.
Valdez said anyone can attend her classes, because students can do the routines she teaches at their own pace.
“All of the classes I teach, I start with basics, then go to intermediate level, and at the end of the song, I go to high intensity, so as people get more familiar and experienced, they can do more,” Valdez said.
Valdez currently is also employed as a medical lab technician at United Medical Centers of Del Rio.
“I want to invite everyone in Del Rio to come visit Studio A. I’m here to help, here to share with the community,” she said.
Studio A will offer a variety of Zumba classes, including Zumba fitness, Zumba Xpress, Zumba Step and Zumba toning. Valdez also will offer cardio kickboxing, Pilates and belly dance.
“It’s going to be dance and fitness classes. We’re going to offer mainly Zumba classes. Basic Zumba is a regular Zumba class, and we dance to all the music and rhythms. Zumba Toning is dancing with light weights, for muscle toning. It’s a little more exercise. Zumba Step is dancing with the riser, the step, and it’s mainly for the legs, core and glutes. It’s a total body workout,” Valdez said.
She noted after spring break this year, she plans on offering a Zumba for Kids workout, one class for four- to seven-year-olds and one for eight- to 14-year-olds.
“We’re also going to be offering a class called Zumba Gold, which is for older adults and people who have never danced before, for coordination and physical conditioning. People who have problems with their knees will be able to take the class sitting in a chair,” she added.
Valdez will also be giving dance lessons from the studio – belly dancing, tango, Latin rhythms.
Valdez said Studio A’s class schedule will be posted on the business Facebook page, which Del Rioans can find by typing Studio A and Andrea Valdez into Facebook’s search feature.
“It will also have information about prices and times,” Valdez said.
