A 23-year-old Del Rio man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, after police officers spotted a vehicle failing to display its lights and accelerated while they tried to stop it.
Luis Enrique Hill, 23, a resident of the 500 block of Avenue E, was arrested on July 28, at 2:15 a.m. at the 500 block of East Eight Street according to an arrest report.
A Del Rio Police Department incident report states officers patrolling northbound at the 500 block of Veterans Boulevard observed a vehicle with no lights and accelerating to a high rate of speed.
The report states the officers stopped the vehicle at the 500 block of East Eight Street and found a man heavily intoxicated driving it. It also states the man refused to take a standardized field sobriety test.
Hill, the incident report states, was arrested and later consented to a breath test. He was arrested and transported to the Val Verde Sheriff’s Office and later to the GEO correctional facility.
