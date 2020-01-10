U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector employees joined forces with local charities and donated hundreds of gifts to share the holiday spirit and bring happiness to local children over the holidays, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
“I am extremely proud of the generosity our employees displayed this holiday season in donating hundreds of gift for children in our community,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “These acts demonstrate the compassion and loyalty our employees have for their fellow community members. Their service is not limited to border security.”
In Del Rio, agents and professional staff collected hundreds of gifts for the children in the community. The gifts were distributed between the BCFS Health and Human Services and Cardwell Elementary School, the agency said.
Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass and Eagle Pass South stations along with officers from the Eagle Pass Office of Field Operations distributed hundreds of gifts amongst the Eagle Pass Food Bank, Mission: Border Hope, and the Winter Garden Women’s Shelter.
All gifts were destined to families designated by the charities and school.
