The inaugural Jingle Bell 5K, also known as “Are You Faster than a Boy Scout?” welcomed Del Rioans on Saturday, for a morning run and fun competition.
The event kicked off at the Bill Jewel Baseball Field parking lot, with 18 participants jogging on Kings Way to Amistad Boulevard, toward Mary Lou Drive and returning onto Kings Way for the finish line.
Cesar Moreno, Jr. and Todd Dyer led the pack, as both kept pace with each other up until the five-stop intersection between Mary Lou Drive, Chevrolet Drive and Margaret Lane.
Moreno was the first to arrive at the finish line with a time of 19:04.77, with Dyer right behind him clocking 19:18.38.
Erick Navarro followed up Moreno and Dyer, and rounded out the top three male runners in the inaugural 5K. Navarro finished with a time of 21:13.86.
The first woman to cross the finish line was Katie Dyer with a time of 24:04.16. Kaitlin Bernal and Chelsea Lujan rounded out the top three females with times of 30:00.06 and 30:24.33 respectively.
Boy Scout Troop 255 commemorated the end of the inaugural event with a group photo with the runners. Organizers are looking forward to next year’s 5K, according to Jingle Bell 5K Event Organizer Rachel Beavan.
Jingle Bell 5K, Are You Faster than a Boy Scout? race results
Top Three Men
1. Cesar Moreno Jr. 19:04.77
2. Todd Dyer 19:18.38
3. Erick Navarro 21:13.86
Top Three Women
1. Katie Dyer 24:04.16
2. Kaitlin Bernal 30:00.16
3. Chelsea Lujan 30:24.33
Overall Results
1. Cesar Moreno Jr. 19:04.77
2. Todd Dyer 19:18.38
3. Erick Navarro 21:13.86
4. Razim Kapic 21:47.65
5. Katie Dyer 24:04.16
6. Juan Rivera 24:18.29
7. Nicholas Martinez 27:23.88
8. James Mendez 29:03.85
9. Kaitlin Bernal 30:00.16
10. Elliott Barnes 30:23.95
11. Chelsea Lujan 30:24.33
12. Laurie Sprague 30:33.32
13. Steven Fernandez 31:49.98
14. Gloria Rocha 32:05.60
15. Rebecca Fernandez 35:01.10
16. Joel Langton 40:39.20
17. Laura Sandoval 45:12.92
18. Araceli Ochoa 1:01:10.05
