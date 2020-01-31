Rotary clubs from Texas and Mexico held Saturday their third bi-district international meeting, leading up to the Bi-District Conference of Rotary Club Districts 5840 and Club Rotario Distrito 4110, to be held in April.
The meeting was held at noon at the Ramada Inn, with members of the clubs from Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Boerne Sunrise, Hondo/D’Hanis, and Uvalde representing District 5840, while members of the clubs from Ciudad Acuña, Empresarial Piedras Negras, Piedras Negras, Mision Piedras Negras, Piedras Negras Poniente, and Empresarial Cd. Acuna represented Distrito 4110.
Assistant district governors Jaime Chavez from Ciudad Acuna and Gloria Wilson of Del Rio, opened the meeting and welcomed all in attendance. After the invocation and the four way test, all were invited to lunch.
After lunch, those in attendance discussed the date and details for the bi-district conference.
After considering dates and locations, members agreed for the conference to tentatively be held on April 18 in Del Rio, Texas at the Ramada Inn.
The date is tentative pending availability of the 5840 and 4110 district governors. Wilson and Chavez agreed to contact their respective district governors. Wilson would also extend an invitation to Jerry Hardy.
The clubs further agreed to hold a new meeting, on March 21, at Ramada Inn, to discuss further details of the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.