Raymond Kyle Elledge was born in Del Rio, Texas on December 6, 1943 to Plezlee Fellows and Thomas White. He passed away on November 26, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas. Ray was a 1963 graduate of Del Rio High School and attended Texas Tech University before being drafted in the U. S. Army and serving as a Lieutenant in the Vietnam War. He returned to Del Rio where he met and married his “Sweetie,” Cindy Smith. They moved to Uvalde where they started their family, and Ray furthered his career with Central Power and Light Company which lasted over 30 years. Ray attended Southwest Texas State Junior College and Sul Ross University and earned a degree in business management. He transferred to the Valley and became the CPL manager for the lower Cameron County.
Ray was involved in his South Padre Island and Harlingen communities. He served as President of the Port Isabel and South Padre Island Chambers of Commerce and Vice President of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce. He was Chairman of the Laguna Madre Economic Development Corporation and Community Council of the Rio Grande Valley. He served as a board member on the RGV Boy Scouts of America, TECH Prep of the RGV, the Harlingen Area Education Foundation, Valley Air Care, Loaves and Fishes, the American Red Cross, and United Way of Northern Cameron County. Ray was a Rotarian and a proud recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was an active member of South Padre’s Island Baptist Church and was the first to be baptized in the Gulf of Mexico. After retiring from CPL/AEP, he served as Mayor of Palm Valley, Texas.
Ray had a passion for the outdoors. He had a love for wildlife photography, fishing, hunting, and spending time at the deer lease with his son, Scott, and close friends Pete and Bryan Robinson. Ray also shared an affinity for western movies and classic cars with his son, Matthew. He was an avid reader and held a special place in his heart for Texas history and Texas state parks.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Plezlee and step-father, Henry James Elledge and by Cindy’s parents, Jo and Poe Smith. He is survived by his wife; son, Scott and his wife, Gracie; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Vanessa; three grandchildren, Rheanne (Jarod) Caldwell and twins, Lincoln and Camden Elledge; and his sister, Shirley Prew. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Shadow, and adored granddog, Ebony May.
Per Ray’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family would appreciate anyone who wishes to do so, to make a memorial donation in Ray’s honor to Texas Parks and Wildlife, www.tpwf.org/
