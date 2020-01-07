Like the preacher said, praise the Lord, and pass the ammunition. I’m not one to complain about too many guns in people’s hands, and if people could carry cannons, they would. And that would be their right.
When it comes to gun-toting individuals, the wild, wild west has not yet been tamed.
Notice the over a hundred massacres that have occurred since Trump became president? One of those by a knife-toting, blood-thirsty killer.
So, what do we do? Outlaw both guns and knives? I don’t think so. I think what needs to be outlawed is humanity. But of course, only God can do that.
So, Bible thumpers, what is God waiting on? For humanity (Republicans in Congress) to get sicker? We are getting less and less Republicans in Congress like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who recently said she was disturbed by Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell’s comments about coordinating closely with the White House concerning the Trump impeachment trial.
Murkowski said that coordinating with the White House is to give up Senate independence.
Murkowski is a smart senator, which is rare with Republicans in Congress today.
The local columnist refers to the so-called left as the mob, simply because of their use of the happy holiday greeting as opposed to “Merry Christmas.” But I say they are both right.
The holidays are about happy events (like chestnuts roasting in an open fire) and Christmas is about merry. But both could be wrong as to the time of Jesus’ birth.
There is no record of his birthday. And the American Founders were wiser than the “three wise men.” The Founders left records, namely the Constitution and its Bill of Rights, leaving out God and religion. The Founders were truly wise men.
Even the three wise men forgot to record the month and year of the whole stable thing. Wise men?
Jesus was not preaching religion; he was trying to bring people to God. Christianity was invented decades after his death by sly fox men who understood human behavior and took his name to start the ball rolling against “the uppity Jews” who had only one God. Well, we will show them. The Christians will have not one, not two, but three gods in one.
And the man who started the Mormon denomination whose name was Joseph Smith, I think.
And according to him, he was taking a stroll in a forest in an Eastern state (Vermont or New Hampshire) where he was approached by two men who identified themselves as the Holy Father, and Holy Son. No Holy Ghost? But Luis, that was a ghost, and you can’t see ghost! Anyway, Smith claimed the two men told him to go to a particular hill and he would find two silver plates with writing which were the instructions on how to start the Mormon religion.
The Mormons were chased out of the northeast and started anew in Illinois, where Smith was killed by an angry Christian mob full of love for Jesus.
See? That’s how some God-fearing Christians show that we are a nation under God. Wow! And that’s what the gun-toting thugs who do the massacres in schools and other public gatherings are doing, showing we are a nation under God.
Even our Pontius Pilate president is showing his great Christian charity for his fellow Christians down on the Rio Grande threatening their homes and land to build “his big, beautiful wall.”
Trump is evil and toxic, abusing his power as commander-in-chief, ordering the Pentagon to drop all charges and not demote the “evil and toxic” naval officer Eddie Gallagher as described by several of the servicemembers who served with him.
Trump and Gallagher are further testimony that we truly are a nation under God. And if we get further under God, we will really be under. If we get any more under, we will be taking a walk with Dante.
Navy secretary: “Trump intervention, shocking and unprecedented.” The Navy secretary had to resign. Trump will send us to the pits of hell yet.
Conservative columnist Michael Gerson: Does anyone question that Trump would regard acquittal as permission for further recklessness? Trump’s removal might be the last best time to redraw some moral lines between truth and lies, between selfishness and service, between courage and fecklessness that have nearly been erased in our politics. And all it would take is 20 Republican senators.”
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Tuesday. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.