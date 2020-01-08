A teenager was arrested during the follow up of an incident occurring last year, when two suspects were reported pointing a “possible” firearm at a group of people, the teen is now facing deadly conduct and possession of controlled substance charges, police records state.
Dominic Nathaniel Luna, 17, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block o Avondale Street, was arrested on Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. at home, police records state. He was charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, and with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, records state.
The incident report states police officers were unable to confirm the authenticity of the firearm report at the time of the incident.
Luna’s arrest stems from an incident occurring on Sept. 21, when a group of people reported being in fear for their lives on West Martinez Street, according to police records.
Previously, another teen was arrested in connection with this incident.
Jose Francisco Renteria, 19, a resident of the 700 block of Dennis Drive, was arrested at his place of residence on Nov. 19 at 10:35 a.m., police records show.
Renteria was charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, a Class B misdemeanor, evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor; and tamper or fabricate physical evidence, a third degree felony, arrest records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.