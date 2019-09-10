The best thing we can do in El Rincon is to “keep it wild” was Karen Gleason’s response.
They ask the right person to help them with the bird finding guide area. She has been at El Rincon many times and knows the area real-well. I read that on the News-Herald.
She has a great idea for the bird finding area. I think she discovered this area at El Rincon some years back. Yes, it would be nice to have a mowed path through the area, a few benches for people to sit, a few picnic tables, barbecue grills and water fountains.
Some trash cans for sure, to keep the area clean.
Thanks again for putting back life at “El Rincon.”
Keep up the good work.
Hoping it will become a reality.
