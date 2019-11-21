Brackett Independent School District recognized six elementary students as PrinciPAL recipients for the second six weeks. Teachers noticed how hard the students worked during those six weeks.
Addilyn Trump, Iliana Juarez, Norah Cannon, Kennedy Lopez, Zacariah Brundige and Bryson Woodson were recognized for their hard work during the second six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year.
The students were recognized as PrinciPAL recipients for their hard work.
