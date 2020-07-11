ACUÑA, México – Cumpliendo los acuerdos en materia de seguridad sanitaria, elementos del Ejército Mexicano, de la Guardia Nacional, Policía Civil, Fiscalía del Estado y Policía Municipal, desarrollan desde las 3 p.m. del miércoles operativos de vigilancia en sectores con mayores casos de COVID-19, tendiente a bajar la movilidad y exigir el uso de cubrebocas.
Estas acciones son derivadas del acuerdo interinstitucional en materia de seguridad sanitaria, tendientes a instalar filtros en las colonias Cedros, Acoros y Fundadores y reducir la movilidad de la población, además, labor de perifoneo con el mismo propósito.
Esto también derivado del acuerdo para apoyar al programa de georreferenciación, en las colonias Altos de Santa Teresa, Benito Juárez y Zona Centro, que han registrado los mayores casos de COVID-19.
Este filtro policiaco y militar continuó el jueves, a partir de las 6:30 de la mañana, para que la población que no desarrolle actividades esenciales se resguarde en casa; mientras, quienes sí desempeñan labor esencial cumplan con el uso obligatorio de cubreboca.
Inspections aiming to reduce mobility
ACUÑA, México – Following a series of agreements in public health and safety, the Mexican Army, National Guard, Civil Police, the State of Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office and Acuña Municipal Police, began Wednesday, at 3 p.m. random inspections in sectors where higher rates of COVID-19 have been found, aimed at reducing mobility and enforcing the mandatory use of face masks.
These inspections stem from an inter-institutional agreement on public health, covering checkpoints in the Cedros, Acoros and Fundadores subdivisions with the goal of reducing people’s mobility, and including an information campaign with bullhorns.
The program also includes actions stemming from the georeferencing program, in the Altos de Santa Teresa, Benito Juárez and Zona Centro neighborhoods, which have registered the highest rates of COVID-19.
Police and military checkpoints continued Thursday, starting at 6:30 a.m., verifying that only people performing essential duties are out, and that they comply with the mandatory use of face masks.
