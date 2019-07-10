After spotting a suspicious vehicle recently in south Del Rio, Del Rio Police Department officers arrested a man who is now facing drug charges. Bruno Garcia, 33, a resident of the 200 block of West 12th Street, was arrested on June 22 at 2:45 a.m.
Police records state a suspicious vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Ceniza Street and Borroum Street, and after making contact with Garcia officers found probable cause to conduct a search.
Officers, according to the report, found a clear baggy containing a white powdery substance in Garcia’s left sock.
The substance field-tested positive for cocaine, and Garcia was arrested and transported to the police station for processing.
Garcia is facing charges for the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, a state jail felony.
