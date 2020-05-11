Benjamin Rawald, of Del Rio, a Brackettville High School senior, was selected to receive the 2020 All American Scholar Award sponsored by Catholic Life Insurance.
Each year, Catholic Life awards 35 scholarships worth $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors who have not only demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and academic achievements but have also gone above and beyond in their civic duties and made a difference in their communities.
Rawald, who plans to attend Lake Washington Institute of Technology in the fall, is the son of Brett Rawald and Katherine Nielander.
He submitted an impressive resume of extracurricular activities that include National Association of High School Scholars, Gifted and Talented Mathematics Program, National Honor Society, Kinney County FFA, Boy Scouts of America Troop 280, Boy Scouts of America Venture Crew 280, 4-H Shooting Sports, marching band, weightlifting, and lifeguard.
Rawald has volunteered with Val Verde 4-H, Kinney County 4-H, LAFB Toner Recycling, Troop 280, BPOE Elks Lodge, Laughlin AFB, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, H-E-B Feast of Sharing, Crew 280, Brackett High School, San Felipe Creek, Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, Rodeo Rotary Club, Fort Clark Springs Pool, Reef Environmental Foundation, Elks Lodge, Nature Hut LAFB, Hornaday, Lake Amistad, Community Bethel Center, LAFB Wounded Warrior, and Del Rio Recycling Center.
The list of 2020 recipients includes: Dustin Canik of Fayetteville, Reagan Cole of Magnolia, Bethany Crenwelge of Fredericksburg, Preston Dallmeyer of Poth, Dane Dylla of Poth, Katelyn Dziuk of Falls City, Julianne Friesenhahn of Bay City, Dalton Grahmann of Hallettsville, Kenzie Gully of Eola, Trent Gunter of Collierville, Carley Haas of Hallettsville, Elizabeth Halfmann of Wall, Heath Henke of Gonzales, Meredith Hesseltine of Kenedy, Mark Holtman of San Angelo, Hannah Hurtado of Rio Medina, Kevin Jendrusch of Falls City, Kathleen Knesek of Gonzales, Kassidy Kroll of Poth, Hubert Lange of Hondo, Zoie Lyssy of Falls City, Aimee McShan of Graham, Cody Moeller of Paint Rock, Karlie Nebgen of Fredericksburg, Rachel Neihues of Rowena, Jacie Oltjendiers of Floresville, Kaylyn Pawelek of Falls City, Vanessa Pridgen of Adkins, Benjamin Rawald of Del Rio, Isabella Sanchez of San Antonio, April Schmucker of Nazareth, Madelyn Skloss of San Antonio, Emily Vincik of Shiner, John Wenske of Moulton, and Branton Winkenwerder of Victoria.
The scholarship is open to Catholic Life members who are also graduating high school seniors. Scholarship winners are selected based on their community service, demonstration of leadership qualities, and academic achievement.
