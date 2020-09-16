Del Rio Rotary Club Crayola Project Chair Rey Sanchez and Youth Service Chair Cynthia de Luna delivered school supplies to eight local elementary schools on Sept. 9. The annual initiative, a partnership between Rotary Club and The Bank and Trust, benefits low income local elementary students.
Local students in need of school supplies will receive much needed items through the help from a local organization and a local business.
Last week Del Rio Rotary Club and The Bank and Trust donated school supplies to eight local elementary schools as part of the Del Rio Crayola Club Project. Composition books, crayons, glue sticks, scissors and other items necessary for lessons were purchased locally at H-E-B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.