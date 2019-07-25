With around 700 employees, Val Verde Regional Medical Center represents a lot of local people power. One of the ways employees support the community is through volunteerism.
People volunteer for their places of worship, youth serving organizations, animal assistance groups, schools and much more. Three employees volunteer as local Make A Wish Wish Granters. Sally Barrera, Jeanette Gallegos and Elizabeth Rockey call themselves “Fairy Godmothers.”
“We help Make A Wish grant heart felt wishes to local kids,” says Rockey, “Our job is to meet with the kids and their families, find out what the child’s most heartfelt wish is and help make it happen.”
These volunteers have provided support for nearly 10 local kids and their wishes in the past three years.
“I think there is a serious misconception about Make A Wish,” Barrera said. “People think it is only for kids who are terminal. It isn’t. Kids fighting serious illness need something to look forward to. They need memories of happy times to help get them through the difficulties they face with their illness.”
According to the Make A Wish website: “A child with a critical illness who has reached the age of 2½ and is younger than 18 at the time of referral is potentially eligible for a wish.”
One of the things the Fairy Godmothers do is to enhance the wish process.
“We plan parties for when wishes are granted,” says Gallegos, “We ask the child what kind of party they want and make it special. It’s all part of supporting the child and their friends and family.”
One local business has been especially supportive – Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. Skip Baker has been very generous when Make A Wish parties happen at his restaurant.
“When we do wish enhancement parties, we cover nearly all the costs ourselves. We have a special anonymous donor who helps a lot and VVRMC directors and senior leadership have donated some funds but when local businesses step in like Mr. Gatti’s has, it is such a huge help. We are so thankful for Mr. Baker’s continued support of local kids,” says Barrera.
In the past, Make A Wish sent a local child to Paris, one family went to Disneyland, another wanted a Smart Phone.
In the past few weeks, one young man was granted his wish for a large TV, PS4, Xbox and games to go with it. Another family went to Disneyworld. But no matter what the wish, local Make A Wish Fairy Godmothers make sure it is magical.
To learn more about Make A Wish, go to: www.wish.org.
