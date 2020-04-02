San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District continues efforts with the distance learning plan, while the assignment return rate draws concerns from the school district.
Since the distance learning program began, the school district has not had issues delivering assignments to students via internet, email or physical drop off, Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios said during a Board of Trustees special meeting Tuesday.
“The only area where we have a little bit of concern is in the return rate. Our principals have indicated there’s an approximate 70 percent return rate, we need to keep working with that other 30 percent of students,” Rios said.
Rios added the return rate percentage is a great start and the school district will continue to improve on those numbers, so that students will not be far behind when physical classes can take place again.
“I thought about the 70 percent. I know you’re working it. It’s difficult when you don’t have kids in front of you to work the subject with,” board member Ken Smith said. Board member Joshua Overfelt expressed the same sentiment as Smith.
Board member Amy Haynes asked Rios what additional resources the school district is providing to students and how it is getting a hold of parents.
“We’ve created a letter that the same personnel that are delivering the assignments can deliver at home. So, if they (the parents or guardians) haven’t answered the call, replied to the emails, we’re leaving a note on their doors that says ‘the school is trying to get a hold of you, please contact the school at this number,’” Rios said.
Rios emphasized it is important to get a hold of those students, as there are still lessons for the month of April that will need to be completed.
Additional resources the school district is providing includes the availability of laptops for student checkout and setting up hotspot locations within the next week.
The school district anticipated the city of Del Rio, Val Verde County or Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to extend an executive declaration, thus suspending classes even further.
“It is safe to say schools are suspended for the rest of April,” Rios said.
Gov. Abbott extended his declaration and now schools in the state of Texas are suspended until May 4.
Board of Trustees Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb stated the school district needed to relay the message of staying home, to both employees and parents.
“As we get more and more reports that are positive; that if parents don’t need to go out then don’t go out,” Guanajuato-Webb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.