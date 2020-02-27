Just like the famous “Gordian knot,” often utilized to describe a complex or otherwise unsolvable problem, city officials are now facing a crisis, one that has driven Del Rioans to respond in large numbers and present claims against unusually high water bills.
Last week at the Del Rio Civic Center, and Tuesday night at the City Council Chambers, water system users asked council members to take action and argued their cases, showing ever increasing water usage readings, and bills that in some cases are becoming impossible to pay.
How many of these hundreds of claims arguing inaccurate readings are legit? Truth is we don’t know at this point. Could it be all of them? Sure. Could it be none of them? It is unlikely, but yes, that is a possibility too. The only thing for sure is that it’s going to take a lot of effort from city officials and possibly from external consultants to figure out what the problem is and how to solve it.
The problem is by no means small. For the city, the Water Department is burdened with delinquent accounts representing roughly $1.3 million, according to the numbers presented Tuesday night by City Manager Matt Wojnowski.
Some $800,000 of those come from 3,400 residential accounts, while 500 commercial accounts more than one month overdue owe about $472,000 to the Water Department. That’s an average of $235.29 for residential, and $944 for each one of the commercial customers.
Some of the residential customers presenting their claims before the city council include citizens on a fixed income, who are dedicating a good portion of their check to utility bills.
For the city, $1.3 million is no small figure, considering the water department is not supposed to be profitable, but it is supposed to be self-sustaining, generating enough revenue for its operation and maintenance, with a portion of the revenue set aside for future projects.
For water customers, getting their water cut off is no small issue, since the Water Department is the only source you can get your water from.
Tuesday night city officials agreed upon forming a committee, including citizens affected by the high water bills, city council representatives and city administrators, to evaluate the course of action and to bring in transparency to the system and the billing department.
The city is also discussing the possibility of utilizing advanced metering infrastructure, an integrated system of smart meters, communication networks, and data management systems that facilitates remote measuring of water consumption.
Automated systems are great and help a lot in terms of getting the job done, but as any technology out there, they are subject to failure.
Just remember the hacking of the City of Del Rio computer systems in January 2019, or the more recent hacking of the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District computer systems occurring last week.
The city is going to have to diagnose the problem and find out if this is an issue with the billing department, water meters, water reading, administration, customer service, computer systems, or a combination of these.
In the meantime, city officials have agreed to not cut off the water from customers because of high water usage during the past 30 days.
Of the 125 who were disconnected due to no payment approximately half have paid, but we don’t know at this point how many of those or how many customers overall have fallen behind in their accounts because of high water bills.
City officials and members of the committee are going to have to take a close look at all those particulars if we really want to have an efficient and effective water department, or as one of the customers presenting a claim Tuesday night put it “I’ll pay what I have to pay, but no more and no less.”
The last thing water customers need at this point is some state of the art technology costing a large sum of money – paid for by the taxpayers – which is also subject to failure.
Anyone who is able to solve this complicated puzzle will be like the legendary Alexander the Great, who wrestled with the Gordian knot for a while and then sliced it in half with a single swing of his sword, proclaiming it makes no difference how knots are loosed.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
