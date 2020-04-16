Val Verde County Commissioners Court on Wednesday ratified the appointment of Del Rio physician Dr. Jaime Javier “J.J.” Gutierrez as the county health authority.
Ratification of Gutierrez’s certificate of appointment was on the agenda of Wednesday’s April regular term meeting of the court.
Of the court’s five members, only County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. was present in the old county court-at-law courtroom where the court’s meetings are held. All of the four commissioners participated in the meeting by phone via teleconference.
County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores made the motion to approve the ratification, with County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton giving the second.
After the court voted unanimously to approve Flores’ motion, Owens told the court Gutierrez was present and asked the commissioners if they wanted to ask him any questions.
“My main concern is, has there been any more positive cases of the virus here in Val Verde County?” Flores asked.
“We’re up to 12, and that hasn’t changed in the last few days. Ten have recovered completely, and two are still pending. I just spoke to Case No. 11, and she is doing well. Case No. 12 is also doing well, but still not fully recovered,” Gutierrez said.
“Can you tell us if we’re on the right track to slow down this virus? Are we doing the necessary orders and rules in the county?” Flores asked.
“I mean, so far, so good. You can’t argue with the numbers. Six weeks ago, I wouldn’t think we would have 12, but the fact of the matter is that it’s out there, and I think the jury’s still out as to whether we’re out of harm’s way. We’ll probably know more in the next couple of weeks,” Gutierrez said.
He worried aloud that “there were probably a lot of people who were out and about over the weekend.”
“So you may see a little bit of an uptick in the next couple of weeks. Are we doing enough? I think we’re okay. I’ve heard some people say in the medical community that we should be more proactive as opposed to reactive, but I think we’re doing well. Like I said, it’s hard to argue with the numbers. If our numbers were going up and up, I’d have to say that we should tighten the reins a little more, but I think we’re doing well, all things considered,” Gutierrez said.
Flores said he was also concerned about local restaurants offering drive-through service.
“I went to one last night, and they didn’t have masks, the employees that are working inside and outside the restaurant, delivering the meals,” Flores said.
Gutierrez replied he had gone to KFC Tuesday night, and said the employee who waited on him was wearing a mask and gloves, but agreed employees at some restaurants “are not quite doing that.”
“That was Whataburger, where you went last night?” Owens asked Flores.
“Last night it was,” Flores replied.
Flores noted when a restaurant’s employees are masked and gloved, “it makes people feel more comfortable, going out there to get something to eat.”
Owens said he had received another complaint about Whataburger and promised to call the restaurant after the meeting.
Nettleton said he wanted to know the criteria being used to test for COVID-19 locally.
“I’ve had several people call me that they went to the hospital to get tested, but they were told they don’t meet the criteria, so what is that criteria?” Nettleton asked.
“With the CDC guidelines, that’s the guideline, but it’s not the end-all and be-all. The CDC says fever and respiratory symptoms and some sort of travel. That was more applicable in early March. We started to drop the travel part because people were getting sick left and right, so what we look for now is fever and some sort of respiratory symptoms.
“In terms of travel, you could go to Eagle Pass, and that could be a mini hot spot, but I do understand some people go (to the hospital) with the intent of getting tested, but unfortunately in Del Rio, we don’t have mass testing as in a drive-through, and I know that’s the push, is to get more testing across the nation, but we do tend to go with some sort of guidelines, because there are people who go without any symptoms and say they just want to get tested or ‘my neighbor had the sniffles, I want to get tested.’
“So, unfortunately, we’re not at that point, and part of it is out of necessity. Val Verde (Regional Medical Center) has about 300 (test) kits, so we’re good in that sense, but to do mass testing for anyone and everyone that wants to get tested, we’re not quite there,” Gutierrez said.
“Do we think we’re going to get there?” Nettleton asked.
“Yes, you hear about these companies that are doling out (test) kits by the thousands. If we were in that situation, I think we could offer that to the community, but we’re not quite there yet,” Gutierrez replied.
Nettleton said he was looking ahead to when the community begins discussions about trying to re-open.
“I think testing is going to be the key to this, and what that’s going to look like, so I was just kind of curious how long it would be before we think we would be in a position to do more,” Nettleton said.
“There’s no question in my mind that if we test 1,000 people in Del Rio, we’re going to get a good number of positives, because there are a lot of people who are not having any symptoms whatsoever. There’s cases out there,” Gutierrez said.
“It’s a good point. When do we open up businesses in Del Rio? It’s the same thing that’s going on across the country. When is a good time to open up businesses? Like I said, we’re expecting an uptick in the first week of May. I’m hoping that won’t happen, but that’s the thinking right now,” Gutierrez said.
“I’ve got concerns about the economy, and I’ve got concerns about reopening. I know some countries that have attempted to reopen and when they did, they came up with a huge number of cases, but at some point we have to have that conversation, so I’m just trying to understand what drives that conversation and what drives those rules that allow people to start getting back to whatever normal is. I don’t know what normal is going to look like, but whatever normal is,” Nettleton said.
“The things we do now will affect the things that happen later on, so if we put our guard down now, there’s no question that we’re going to see more cases. Things are not as bleak as in other communities. I know that Eagle Pass has had some COVID-19 patients on ventilators. We’ve had some in ICU, where we think they might have COVID-19, so we’re not in dire straits by any means. We can’t let our guard down. There are 12 out there, and some of them were brought into the community.
“So as much as we’re doing our best to keep social distancing. There are some variables out there. We had a truck driver who came from Chicago. We had the lady who happened to get sick in San Antonio. We have one case that’s a tie-in to Eagle Pass, so we need to keep doing the things we’re doing,” Gutierrez said.
The doctor said he hoped by mid-May, if the community does not see a spike in COVID-19 cases, “we’ll be looking a little better.”
“I’m worried about the Easter holiday weekend and the incubation period, which would put us at early May for a potential uptick,” he added.
County Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez had no questions for the doctor, but thanked him for the work he is doing for the county.
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw asked, “So what you just said is that testing is not the answer to this. It’s like, everybody has to stay clean, stay separate, is that not correct?” “That’s correct. There’s a lot of pieces to the puzzle. I know it gets very blasé to say social distancing. We hear that over and over again, and we become numb to that, and you hear that everywhere. Mitigation, keeping a distance from everybody else. That’s the key to stopping this virus.
“The good thing about Del Rio is that we’re almost like an island unto ourselves, so we have a good chance of corralling this pandemic within our community. Obviously, there are some variables involved, but mitigation is very important. Hand washing, I know it’s said over and over again, but you can literally destroy the virus on your hands with simple hand washing. It’s been proven. Twenty seconds of hand washing, and you kill the virus on your hands. Testing is another piece of the puzzle, but it all starts with mitigation and simple hygiene,” Gutierrez said.
“All the things Momma told us to do,” Nettleton said.
“That’s right,” Gutierrez agreed.
