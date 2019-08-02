Portraits created by Del Rio photographer Lucas Hernandez go on exhibit today at The Firehouse gallery.
“I call this exhibit ‘From the Street to the Studio,’ because I’ve always shot outside. I love using natural light, but then I figured let’s try some studio stuff, so maybe the last five to seven shots I’ve done have been in the studio,” Hernandez said.
Shooting in the studio sets new challenges for the photographer.
“I think it’s a little harder because you have to shape the light, you have to model the light. You’ve got to find the intensity you like, the distance from the back drop. It’s a whole different thing, and I’m enjoying learning about all of it,” he said.
Hernandez said most of his photos are portraits.
“I love people. I’ll talk to people all the time. You start talking to people, and the photos just keep going. You’re like, ‘Okay, now that we’re comfortable here, let’s try this,’ and then, ‘Let’s try this,’ and it just keeps going. Dealing with people is the best part,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said some of the photos in the exhibit will be shots of musicians performing.
“Since I’m also a musician, I like photographing live music performances,” he said.
“There’s also four photos in the show that I took with my phone, just to show you can do stuff with your phone,” Hernandez added, noted that all of the phone photos were taken on a recent flight he took to Las Vegas, Nev.
“When I’m flying, I have my cameras with me, but sometimes it’s easier just to get the phone out,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez has been taking photos since 2001.
He is a native Del Rioan, the son of Mary Sue and Lino Hernandez.
“Everybody knows my parents. My dad has been a mail carrier here for as long as I’ve been alive,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez has been employed by Fed-Ex for almost six years.
“It’s my real job, that lets me do good things; travel, take photos, play music. I really owe a lot to Fed-Ex,” he said.
There will be an opening reception for the exhibit at the gallery at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hernandez’s photos will be on display at the Firehouse until the end of August.
