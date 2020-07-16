Del Rioans are – mostly – obeying city orders to stay out of the San Felipe Creek and the parks along its banks, Del Rio’s police chief told city council members Tuesday.
The people giving the police officers patrolling the creek area the most trouble are out-of-town visitors, Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. said.
Knoll gave members of the Del Rio City Council an update on his department’s enforcement of the creek parks closure and recommended the council keep those parks closed.
Knoll said the council declaration closing the creek parks has made enforcement efforts a little easier.
“A lot of the physical things we put into place, as far as working with the parks department to get barriers out there, different forms of barricades for parking, removing some of the equipment that’s a little enticing for younger people and the overall unfortunate situation of us having to make the recommendation of shutting down the entire park area along the creek for any form of visitation or exercise, it has helped,” the police chief said.
Knoll reiterated it became difficult for his officers “to split hairs” with members of the public found in those parks as to their purpose there.
“We do still have those staunch folks that show up out there, but I can tell you that none of them have created any issues beyond that, once we ask them to leave,” the police chief said.
More troubling, Knoll said, is the rising number of visitors to the creek parks from other Texas cities, such as Eagle Pass, Midland and the New Braunfels area.
“Today, the officers encountered a family from Austin,” Knoll said.
“These are the folks that seem to be a little bit more challenging, because their parks are closed, and they’ve traveled all this way, and again, we can’t reach out to the whole state to let them know our parks are closed, too. . . The Amistad National Recreation Area has closed on the weekends and holidays from here forward for the same reasons, and we are just kind of following the same suit, so that has been the bigger challenge that we’ve noticed, probably for about the last week,” Knoll said.
The police chief told council members his officers have had a total of 500 separate contacts with individuals or groups since the start of the police department’s COVID-19 enforcement efforts.
“We’ve also had two arrests that involved driving in the parks, taking vehicles or motorcycles down there that were not supposed to be there. We’ve had some citations, only three for curfew violations and that many more for disorderly conduct-type incidents. We’ve also had one arrest for public lewdness,” Knoll said.
“But as I said before, the biggest challenge we’ve had lately is the out-of-town visitors, as well as some questions that have come up about entering (the creek) from private property,” the police chief added.
Knoll advised the council to keep the creek side parks closed, at least for now.
“My best piece of advice that I can give, based on what we’re seeing, I know it’s unpopular. I’m from Del Rio. I love our creek. I love taking my kids and grandkids down there. But we just can’t do it right now. Maintaining a full shutdown, just like we have been, is going to be the best way to manage that,” Knoll told the council.
“I finally got a good solution in place as far as staff, the personnel that can cover, where we don’t have too many lapses. I feel we need to maintain full speed ahead, just as we are right now until we can get control of this and bring these numbers down. We do not need any more sick people. . . If anybody thinks this is a hoax or a political statement or the government trying to make some claim, I’ve seen it firsthand, the devastation, some people that I know, some of my own workers who can’t come back to work, so please, let’s just maintain what we’re doing right now,” he added.
Following Knoll’s presentation, Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano said he spoke with the city’s public relations department and asked them to reach out to other Texas communities with a message that Del Rio’s creek parks are currently closed.
The mayor also reminded Del Rioans that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued restrictions for the state’s waterways.
“This is not something that is unique to Del Rio. It’s statewide, as far as the governor’s orders,” Lozano said.
