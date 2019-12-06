The San Felipe Ex-Students Memorial Center, Inc. hosted the annual Black and White Ball on Nov. 2, at the Del Rio Civic Center, Red Oak Ballroom. All in attendance enjoyed an evening of dining, dancing, and fun.
San Felipe Exes Corresponding Secretary Griselda Martinez said proceeds of the fundraiser help support the annual scholarship fund, for which they are very grateful.
The highlight of the evening was the coronation of the 2019-2020 San Felipe Exes Queen Miss Alyssa Isabel Sanchez. Sanchez is the daughter of Gilbert and Angie Sanchez. She is currently a sophomore at Del Rio High School, where she is an honor roll student enrolled in advanced placement classes.
Sanchez will be a Class of 2022 Del Rio High School graduate and plans to pursue a career in law. She is a second year Queen City Belle and Queens Soft Ball Player. Her maternal grandparents are Arturo Padilla JR and Rosa Padilla. Sanchez’s paternal grandparents are Mr. Odie and Dora Sanchez. Dora Sanchez is a San Felipe Exes Board Member and a graduate of San Felipe High School, Class of 1968.
Music for the evening was provided the Grammy Award winning Roger Velasquez and the Latin Legendz.
“We are eternally grateful to the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, Hot Pit BBQ, C&C Flowers, Applebee’s, Buffalo Wings and Rings, Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Cardwell, Zale’s Jewelers, and Roberts Jewelers for making a generous contribution towards the raffle and door prize extravaganza!” Martinez said.
San Felipe Exes Board members are: Dolly Calderon (Class of 1957), Maria Esther Castillo (Class of 1966), Chavira (Class of 1960), Oralia Galindo (Class of 1966), Jose “Yopo” Gomez (Class of 1967), Elsa Hernandez (Class of 1971), Sonia Maldonado (Class of 1978), Ernestina Martinez (Class of 1965), Ernesto Martinez (Class of 1971), Mary Mota (Class of 1969), Gloria Paredes (Class of 1961), David Peña (Class of1975), Arturo Oscar Polanco (Class of 1969), Dr. Mary Gonzalez-Ramirez (Class of 1970), Reginaldo “Reggie” Ramon (Class of 1966), Rosie Rizo (Class of 1972), Arturo O. Rocha (Class of 1967), Dora Elia Sanchez (Class of 1968), Felix “Cat” Sauceda (Class of 1972), Alice Talamantez (Class of 1963).
Executive board: Sgt. at Arms Ernesto “Neto” Hernandez (Class of 1972), Corresponding Secretary Griselda L. Martinez (Class of 1970), Recording Secretary Soyla Velasquez (Class of 1972), Treasurer Dhalia R. Garcia (Class of 1972), 2nd Vice-President Thelma Buentello Palma (Class of 1964), 1st Vice-President Stella Gomez (Class of 1959), and San Felipe Exes President Alonzo Martinez, Jr. (Class of 1970).
