Families enjoyed Saturday the first annual Cooking with the Bulls, held at the Del Rio Civic Center, Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Gizela Lenz said.
The event was held in lieu of Running with the Bulls. Lenz said many families arrived at the Del Rio Civic Center to enjoy the activities; children enjoyed bounce castles, corn hole, and face painting.
The highlight of the event was the barbecue cook-off. Registered teams cooked raw, uncured beef brisket, pork ribs, venison and chicken provided by the event’s volunteers.
Winning teams were given a prize and bragging rights. Attendees enjoyed the cooked meat through the purchase of a meal ticket, that included a plate with the meat of their choice, an additional side and a beverage.
“People were raving about how good the food was,” Lenz said.
A raffle also took place, with coveted prizes such as a La-Z-Boy recliner chair, a five-burner gas grill, a one-night stay at Ramada Inn, 65-inch television and a mountain bicycle among other prizes.
Lenz said next year will be a bigger event. “This year was big, but next year will be bigger,” Lenz said.
According to Lenz, as eager as the volunteers were to make this first event work, next year will be bigger in order to bring out more families.
All proceeds from the event benefited Loaves and Fishes, a community pantry serving local and area residents. The organization provides supplemental food for 1,350 families in the community through its main program, and serves approximately 400 individuals over the age of 60.
