Distribution of free food in Val Verde County is needed now more than ever, one county commissioner said.
County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores commented about the county’s food distribution program at the Val Verde County Community Center Friday as he assisted his road and bridge workers in handing out food to county residents.
The next food event will begin at 9 a.m. today.
“We’re doing drive-through food distribution at the Val Verde County Community Center. Nobody’s supposed to get out of their vehicles, and as you can see, we’ve got a long line and lots of people waiting. We’re here to help the people,” Flores said.
The current food distribution is open to all county residents, he added.
“We get a lot of people down here from all four county precincts, though mainly from my precinct, Precinct 4,” Flores said.
Members of Flores’ precinct work crew, wearing gloves and face masks, handed out plastic grocery bags filled with boxes of macaroni and cheese and cans of Campbell’s soup, loaves of bread and packages of hot dog buns, plastic gallon jugs of milk, bags of potatoes and apples and plastic-wrapped heads of lettuce.
Flores said two of the community center’s part-time workers organized the delivery.
Assisting the two part-timers were the members of Flores’ road and bridge crew, including foreman Ray Rodriguez, Jesus Sandoval, Robert Vega, Luis Javier Tanajara, Homero Gallegos and Joe Alvarado.
The food was trucked to Del Rio from the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo, Flores said.
Flores said he believes the food distribution is providing a lifeline to some of the county’s most vulnerable citizens, adding he believes it is needed more than ever during the current crisis.
“People are responding in bigger numbers than they did before the crisis we’re in right now. They’re calling the center day in and day out, ‘When are you going to give out food? When are you going to give out food?’ So, yes, I think it’s very needed,” Flores said.
Flores said the community center typically serves hundreds of Val Verde County residents though its food distribution programs, adding that number has definitely increased with the COVID-19 crisis.
“Nobody’s going to the grocery store. They’re scared to go there, where’s there’s crowds, and it’s good. I think we need to be a little scared, that way we stay home and protect ourselves and our families and all the people in the community. This is how we stop the virus from spreading,” Flores said.
