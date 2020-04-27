After two weeks without any new cases, the Val Verde County Health Authority reported Sunday the 13th local contagion of COVID-19, according to information released by the City of Del Rio. No further details were released on the patient, but the case has been labeled as community spread.
As of Sunday night, out of the 13 cases of the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, 11 are reported as recovered by city officials. The 13th case is in the recovery phase and remains under quarantine.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Del Rio and Val Verde County was reported on March 24, and it was international travel-related.
Four of the cases confirmed locally have been tied to international travel, three patients have been found to have contracted the disease after traveling within the U.S., and six of the cases, including the most recent one, have been recorded as community spread.
The most recent case comes after two weeks without any COVID-19 new patients. Prior to Sunday’s case two patients were reported on April 12, both of them, just like the most recent one, were found to have contracted the disease from within the community.
City officials are reminding everyone it is imperative that community members stay at home as much as they can, to practice social distancing and all guidelines provided by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention, and by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Anyone feeling they have been exposed or have the symptoms of the respiratory disease including fever, cough, or shortness of breath are encouraged to contact the Val Verde Regional Medical Center Nurse Advise Line at 844-432-5391.
City of Del Rio, Val Verde County and medical center officials are united in sharing all updates and information to keep our community safe, the city said in a release.
For more information contact the City of Del Rio Emergency Operations Center at 830-775-2313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.