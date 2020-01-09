Laughlin Air Force Base 47th Flying Training Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile recapped 2019 accomplishments for Laughlin, and what this means for future success with the community of Del Rio.
Gentile spoke of the base’s accomplishments during the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce monthly membership meeting on Wednesday and addressed what this holds for the community.
“I wanted to start by recapping 2019 and talk about some of the high points, and more importantly focus on where is Laughlin Air Force Base going,” Gentile said.
This past year was the most significant year the base had within the decade, with 347 pilots trained at Laughlin last year, according to Gentile.
“That’s amazing … there’s been some challenges; we were supposed to be up closer to 400, but we had some shortfalls that we’ve been rapidly attacking,” Gentile said.
Big wind during the past decade was one of the shortfalls the base had to deal with. This included the hail storm of 2016, that caused a lot of damage for civilians and the base.
“Our fleet is still recovering. I still have seven airplanes that are sitting in long-term maintenance,” Gentile said.
Yet, the sheet metal of the planes was fixed after four years and Gentile declared the victory critical to the base.
This year, Laughlin will graduate 275 pilots from the T-1 program, whereas last year the base graduated 240 pilots within the same program, according to Gentile.
“We still have a lot of work that needs to be done; we’ve got to get closer to 300 (T-1 graduates),” Gentile said.
Currently maintenance at Laughlin is fully operating at only 81 percent of capacity, after the base transitioned to civilian employees 30 years ago, according to Gentile.
“How do they do that, when you are the sixth busiest air field in the Air Force?” Gentile said.
Approximately 250 planes fly out of Laughlin every day, and Laughlin flies more planes on a daily basis than any air field in the state of Texas, according to Gentile.
The number of planes flown out of Laughlin is more than those flown out of San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, according to Gentile.
Across the nation, there is a shortage of aviation related experts, and Laughlin is only at 61 percent of civilian SIM instructors currently employed, according to Gentile.
Thus, Laughlin is losing out on producing 80-100 student pilots a year, according to Gentile.
Laughlin is trying to retain maintenance and civilian instructors with an increased salary, while attracting more employees to Del Rio, according to Gentile.
Gentile addressed some of the negative impacts the community faced last year, such as the sudden arrival of 400 soldiers during the immigrant crisis and the loss of a few Laughlin personnel throughout the year.
Gentile’s vision for Laughlin and Del Rio focuses on showcasing the camaraderie between the two communities to the public.
“I’m telling you there isn’t a thing I couldn’t do with the men and women at Laughlin; 2,800 airmen work on the base, 1,000 are civil servants, 900-950 of those are born and raised in Del Rio. Del Rio’s Laughlin, Laughlin’s Del Rio; I want everybody to know how great Laughlin and Del Rio is,” Gentile said.
Del Rio and Laughlin have a chance to showcase that friendship during the Fiesta of Flight on Mar. 14. After two years, Laughlin will be open to the public on that day, with free entry for everybody.
Some of the highlights Del Rioans can look forward to include the arrival of T-33s and the popular Thunderbirds. The air show will be the first big performance the Thunderbirds will make an appearance at this year.
Other aircrafts and performances are lined up to make an appearance, such as Red Bull Air Force. More information can be found online through social media for the 2020 Fiesta of Flight.
