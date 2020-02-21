Val Verde County and Del Rio are nearly ready to welcome “The Wall That Heals” in early March.
Adrian Bitela, county veterans service officer, gave an update on local preparations for “The Wall That Heals” exhibit Wednesday during the February regular term meeting of Val Verde County Commissioners Court.
The exhibit, which will include a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and an accompanying mobile education center, will be on display at The Bank & Trust Rams Field on East Ogden Street from March 5 through March 8. The exhibit will be open to the public free of charge 24 hours a day during the four days it is in Del Rio.
Bitela during Wednesday’s meeting handed out a Google Earth photo of The Bank & Trust Ram Field containing hand-drawn lines where the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be sited on the baseball field. The map also depicts the areas where the volunteer tent, generator and education center, which are also part of the exhibit, will be located.
“So far, everything is looking great,” Bitela told the court.
As asked, he said, he had contacted media outlets in San Antonio.
“I put a public service announcement out to them, and they’re taking care of it, and I put a press release out as well,” he said.
Bitela said he will begin doing public service announcements for the exhibit in the Del Rio area beginning Feb. 27.
He also told the court a jet fly-over for the exhibit had been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and Laughlin Air Force Base officials.
“Our final meeting of the Wall exhibit committee members will be Feb. 27 as well. Everything is working out great. Thank all of you again for all your support,” Bitela said.
He said the only thing he is still working on is obtaining a longer extension cord.
“Other than that, we are good to go,” Bitela said.
“That’s great, exciting,” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said.
The court took no formal action following Bitela’s update.
