STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Daniel L. Schreiber earned the nationally recognized Certified Consulting Meteorologist designation, a certification awarded by the American Meteorological Society.
The designation is issued by the society to highly qualified meteorologists providing research and services to a wide variety of users of weather information, including agriculture, business, industry, and various sectors of government.
These services extend beyond the traditional public service functions and statutory responsibilities of the National Weather Service.
“I’m humbled to join such an elite group of meteorologists from around the world. Of the tens of thousands of meteorologists in this world, there are only about 200 active members that hold this board certification, and only a very small fraction who live and work in Texas and the rest of the Southern United States as a whole,” Schreiber said.
To earn the certification a meteorologist must apply for the designation, be recommended by three associates, pass a written examination and an oral examination before a national board of examiners.
The designation is granted only to those who demonstrate a broad background in meteorology together with detailed knowledge in a particular field of specialization, the society states.
Certified consulting meteorologists must demonstrate exemplary qualities of character and devotion to high professional standards, the designation is highly regarded by meteorologists.
Certified consulting meteorologists are considered experts in the application of weather information to a host of practical challenges ranging from specialized forecasts to engineering design support and expert testimony on weather-related court cases.
The certification enables users of meteorological services to select consultants or employees with greater confidence in the quality and reliability of the products or services they will receive.
“This is certainly an achievement of a lifetime for me, and I am extremely honored to bring this prestigious certification back to the Del Rio community. It’s my sincere hope that I can inspire other scientific-minded citizens of this great town to pursue their dreams and goals, and bring their experiences and expertise back to this community,” Schreiber said.
The meteorologist appealed to community leaders – especially in our schools and economic development establishments – to encourage and support a robust array of learning opportunities, improved technology, and career opportunities locally for our next generation of professional scientists.
“While I provide daily updates via social media on local weather, I also volunteer assisting local emergency management officials in weather preparedness. I also work – for profit – by conducting forensic meteorology investigations assisting attorneys, insurance specialists, engineers, and private citizens in providing the hard-facts about past weather events that have led to lawsuits and insurance disputes,” Schreiber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.