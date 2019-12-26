Del Rio High School student helped provide books to young children during the 15th annual Niños Navideños.
Carolina Sanchez, a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, also known as FCCLA, and a Del Rio High School student created a book drive at Del Rio High School.
Sanchez came up with the idea of the book drive in order to help improve literacy and reading in the community, she said.
Sanchez is a junior at the high school and Vice President for programs at FCCLA, Sanchez said.
The project was created to provide a service to Del Rioans, Sanchez said.
Through the book drive, she raised over 1,000 books, according to Sanchez. A portion of the books Sanchez received, were given to children and parents during the 15th annual Niños Navideños.
“These books are for you all and the kids; from ages babies to 12 and up,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez explained each child present at the venue received two books, according to their appropriate age range.
“I hope you all enjoy it. It’s very important to read at home,” Sanchez said.
Parents were encouraged by Sanchez to read at home to their children, as it promotes a better education, according to Sanchez.
The addition of the books and improving literacy were a part of the event’s 15th run, Niños Navideños President and founder Claudio Sotelo said.
Aside from the yearly toy donation, children received books and a shirt, courtesy of H-E-B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.