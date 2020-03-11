A Del Rio woman is facing charges of assaulting a family member, after a domestic incident occurring Feb. 24 in the city’s north side, police say.
Tabitha Galaviz, 42, whose place of residence is located at the 1700 block of Kings Way, was arrested on Feb. 24, at approximately 6:21 p.m., by Del Rio Police Department officers, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, according to an arrest report.
That night, at approximately 6:15 p.m., a police officer was dispatched to an apartment located on the 1700 block of Kings Way, for a disturbance in progress.
The officer contacted a complainant, who stated he had been assaulted by his mother. The officer observed scratches on the man’s arm and neck, which appeared to be red and bleeding slightly, the report states.
The complainant explained he had been involved in a verbal altercation with Galaviz, after she had arrived home intoxicated, the report states.
During the altercation, Galaviz scratched the complainant on his right arm and struck him with a broom stick on the neck, shoulder and chest area, causing injuries, the report states.
Galaviz, who appeared to be agitated, told the police officer she had acted in self-defense, but she had no visible injuries, the report states.
Galaviz was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, she was transported to the police station for booking and processing.
