Search for overdue hunter at Amistad National Recreation Area

Two Texas Parks and Wildlife Department vehicles are parked at the Diablo East boat ramp Tuesday afternoon. Local, state and federal resources were deployed in the search for a man who went hunting at Amistad National Recreation Area. The search is currently ongoing.

 Photo by Atzimba Morales

Local, state and federal agencies are participating in a search for a missing man at Amistad National Recreation Area, national park officials said this afternoon.

Park staff was notified Monday that a 46-year-old man who went hunting in the park had not notified his family of his return, a statement from park officials says.

