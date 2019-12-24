Del Rio City Council members have approved an agreement with a consulting firm for the preliminary design of a proposed lane expansion project between the international bridge and the Del Rio Port of Entry.
On Dec. 17 council members approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Matt Wojnowski to award a new master agreement for “on call professional services and work authorization” to the firm Bain Medina Bain Engineers and Surveyors for the preliminary design of the planned two-lane expansion.
Councilman Rowland Garza made the motion to approve the resolution, with Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon giving the second.
The council passed the resolution without comment, but information about the project was included in council members’ packets by City Public Works Director Craig Cook.
“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) presented to the city of Del Rio recently the need for a two-lane roadway from the base of the international bridge to the newly-established expedited cargo lanes, about 1,700 linear feet, and requested that the city consider constructing the two-lane roadway and appurtenances, including drainage, signage, lighting and fencing, and then donating all improvements on federal property under the CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program,” Cook wrote.
The two-lane expansion project will help speed processing of vehicles entering the U.S. Port of Entry from Mexico, Cook noted. In previous discussions about the project, it is envisioned that one of the two lanes will be used for Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection traffic, and the other lane will be dedicated to commercial trucks.
The public works director noted initial rough estimates for the cost of constructing the expansion were $1 million to $1.5 million and $250,000 for design services.
He added the council in November authorized the city manager to issue a request for proposal to Bain Medina Bain for the project.
“Bain Medina Bain’s proposal was received on Dec. 12, and a price of $54,000 was agreed upon during negotiations soon thereafter,” Cook wrote.
In his memo to the council, Cook noted the action in the resolution was required as “a replacement to an expired 2009 agreement with Bain Medina Bain for professional services.”
“Bain Medina Bain has demonstrated high professional competence for many years in support of the city of Del Rio, particularly in support of civil, streets, drainage and water and wastewater projects, and they have readily available capacity to perform tasks on short notice, so they have been selected for this award based on their specific qualifications,” Cook wrote.
He noted the Del Rio Economic Development Corporation Board agreed during a joint meeting with the city council in November to commit up to $1 million for the design and construction of the proposed lane expansion project.
“Alternately, this preliminary design could also be funded by the international bridge reserve fund, which has a balance of $4,716,995.45,” Cook wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.