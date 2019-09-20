The Great Comet of 1882 made its appearance across the skies 137 years ago, Thomas Edison flipped the switch of the first commercial electrical power plant in the United States, and something else materialized in Del Rio that same year. On Sept. 23, the local Methodist Church was founded.
Six individuals came together on this date to create the Methodist Episcopal Church South, which would later become the First United Methodist Church of Del Rio, Church Historian Robin Anne Palmer recalls.
The early day church members gathered in homes until a wood frame structure was built. It was later replaced with a stone church on Cemetery Street, which is now known as Pecan Street, Palmer said.
Much later, a larger church building was needed and the present day location on 100 Spring St. became a reality, with the first service being held on May 31, 1931. The first stone building survives today as a community center for a local financial institution, Palmer said.
The First United Methodist Church of Del Rio has promoted missions and charitable work not only abroad, but right here in this community. Rev. Juan Osorio is the current pastor of the church.
The United Methodist Army – high school and college age youth – were hosted by the church as they came to Del Rio in the summer to provide help with home repairs, and making walking and wheelchair ramps free of charge for local citizens.
Each October the front lawn of this church turns bright orange, with hundreds of pumpkins as the annual Pumpkin Patch and Country Store occurs. Its sister church El Príncipe de Paz is also involved in this endeavor.
Proceeds from the sales go back into the community to help feed those in need.
The First United Methodist Church also sponsors the Backpack Ministries, The Wesley Nurse program which also helps those in need, and also assists with the Meals on Wheels, Bethel Center along with many other programs helping members of the community.
A celebration of the 137th anniversary, including historical church items, is being planned for the near future.
