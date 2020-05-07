A Del Rioan recently took an oath to defend local citizens from wrongful convictions and accusations, after passing his bar exam in April, while sharing a piece of motivation onto others.
Fidel E. Morales lll was sworn in by 63rd Judicial District Court Judge Enrique “Henry” Fernandez on May 1, and will begin practicing law in Del Rio. Morales recalled the excitement of the moment, but at the same time he understood the seriousness of taking the oath.
In order for Morales to be sworn in he had to pass a bar exam. A bar exam is a test intended to determine whether or not the candidate is qualified to practice law in a specific jurisdiction.
While some people have a career decided from the get-go, Morales’s career choice developed as he grew up. Morales said this was because he noticed everything that happened around him and he wanted to stand up against wrongful accusations and punishment.
“(I want) to advocate against wrongful convictions,” Morales said and recalled that, unintentionally, some song lyrics a friend of his repeated wound up being the foundation of his perseverance.
In order to pursue a dream, people shouldn’t have doubts as “the wings on your back” will make those dreams come true, according to Morales.
Morales shares that advice with his colleagues and hopes the graduating high school seniors will take similar advice to heart.
Morales studied for six months before taking the bar exam in February, and on April 24 he was notified he passed.
Morales’ journey took many years of upper level education, and first began when he received his high school diploma from Del Rio High School in 2009.
Then Morales took basic courses at Southwest Texas Junior College and attended St. Mary’s University in 2009 until his graduation in December 2012. Following that, Morales attended law school from 2014-2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.