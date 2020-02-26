A local resident is behind bars after found at a retail store’s parking lot in possession of stolen items. On top of the unpaid merchandise the man violated a criminal trespass warning and is now also facing charges for the offense, police records show.
Agustin Lara, whose place of residence is listed at the 900 block of East Gutierrez Street, was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers on Feb. 18, at 2:22 a.m., at the Walmart parking lot, 2410 Dodson Ave., according to the arrest report.
Police officers were dispatched to the store for a reported shoplifter, the report states.
Upon arrival the officers made contact with a Walmart employee, who told them the suspect was in a vehicle, according to the report.
According to the report officers made contact with Lara, who had several stolen items from Walmart. The officers confirmed Lara had an active criminal trespass warning.
The officers made contact with a woman who was with Lara, and upon further investigation they were informed she had an active warrant. Lara and the woman, whose identity is not listed, were arrested and transported to the police station for processing, the report states.
Lara was charged with theft of property greater than $2,500 with previous convictions, a state jail felony, and with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
