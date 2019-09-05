The Liberty Bell was first rung to call Philadelphia together to hear the first time reading of the Declaration of Independence aloud. During the Revolutionary war, as the British approached Philadelphia in 1777, the Liberty Bell was quickly hidden in Zion Reform Church in Allentown to avoid the British from melting her down to produce musket balls.
The bell was returned in safer times in 1778, and rung on every anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The Liberty Bell cracked, most commonly thought on July 8, 1835, being rung at the funeral of Chief Justice John Marshall.
Jailhouse lawyers have used the crack in the bell ever since to be an omen of America’s imminent demise, as America binds up the wounds of the world in Christian good greatness.
“In God We Trust” first appeared on coinage in 1864, but became our national motto July 30, 1956, being a stable of our Founding. In 2003, a Gallup Poll found 90 percent of America supported that motto.
Now our Christian Founding is under severe attack. Christians today, in the spirit of the times, appear less devout, a reversal of recent history. The Ten Commandments are being removed from public buildings.
Separation of church and state has prohibited Christian prayers in schools but permits Islamic expressions of faith.
How did we get here – so divided as teams Right and Left with the truth not meaning much, but the dominant loudest voice meaning everything, actually covering up crimes of the left while creating false crimes on the right?
They do it with politically correct hyperbole making all of yesterday wrong, only repairable with socialism’s free stuff equality. Illegal migrants are entitled to free healthcare while patriotic veterans, law enforcement officials are often considered the enemy.
Student loans are to be forgiven for graduating students unprepared to produce in the marketplace, indoctrinated left. House Democrats deny a bill to educate children of vets, but approve $27 million in tuition for undocumented migrants.
They never heard the story of the Liberty Bell, only the excuses of the great society 1960s, a sure path to failure. Hatred and excuses are in, and individual responsibility with unlimited opportunities is out. The Party of Lincoln is excoriated, seeking only to make all mankind equal, building ever greater societies under God.
In 1839, Boston’s abolitionist society Friends of Liberty titled their journal “The Liberty Bell.” Anti-slavery William Lloyd Garrison’s publication “The Liberator” promoted the Liberty Bell as a symbol to fight slavery in the Democratic South.
Racism is a stain on America’s past, but repatriations today to fix the past compromises our ability to fix the present. Black people don’t need more White apologies. They need safer neighborhoods, better schools, affordable healthcare, none of which reparations will achieve.
They need two parent loving families preparing them with honest education to be successful in opportunity free market capitalism. Reparation today would only divide the country further as justice for the dead is injustice for the living. Some way, America must understand the Liberty Bell rings for every American.
Our Declaration of Independence believed in the equality of man, Fatherhood of God, and the brotherhood of all mankind. Coolidge wrote, “In its main feature the Declaration of Independence is a great spiritual document. It is a declaration not of material but of spiritual conceptions. Equality, liberty, popular sovereignty, of the rights of man – these are not elements which we can see and touch. They are ideals. They have their source and their roots in the religious convictions. They belong to the unseen world.”
Both socialism and racism are collectivist ideologies. They hate America’s individual and economic freedoms, and must destroy it to rule. They use Antifa as the new KKK to silence peaceful pro America with the brutality of hammers, and threats of blinding acid.
If we are to win this war, someway the disillusioned foot soldiers of collectivism must know and accept that the full promise of America is theirs for the taking. It is a battle between what one innately knows is true about America, and the hate and division consistently sold by a leftist media.
They call Trump a racist, a White nationalist. Predominantly White people founded America. She offers solace to the masses, and today we can’t seem to keep the world out.
Are they coming for the dreams of being an American, or breaking the line for a full stomach and shelter, supporting the false promises of socialism?
In Trump’s raucous America you will have opportunities galore, in today’s Democratic America you will have free stuff mediocrity without Liberty Bell freedoms!
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
