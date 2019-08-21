Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P., a company headquartered in San Antonio, recently announced James P. Limbaugh, II as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P., one of the nation’s largest Anheuser-Busch wholesalers.
In this role, Limbaugh will lead the sales and marketing efforts for the company which includes the management of all sales, marketing and special events for Silver Eagle’s 13-county territory. The territory includes Atascosa, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala counties.
Prior to joining Silver Eagle, Limbaugh held the position of Sr. Sales Director – South Texas for Anheuser-Busch and has more than 12 years of experience with Anheuser-Busch and the beer industry. He is a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and has a BS and MBA from Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois.
Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas.
Silver Eagle’s footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, craft spirits, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.