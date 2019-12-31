Del Rio High’s Queen City Belles ready to perform during the All American Halftime Show on New Year’s Day. The performance will be a part of the Citrus Bowl, held in Orlando, Fla.
Nine Belles were selected to participate and will represent the city of Del Rio in the performance. The selected Belles are Samantha Claudette Lopez, Chloe Thomas, Nicole Meza, Adriana Vasquez, Brianna Fuentes, Karime Ignacio, Savanna Chavez, Jocelyn Jimenez and Vanessa Garcia.
The girls were selected as All American Halftime dancers during the summer camp the Queen City Belles attended. Each girl was selected based on skill and technique.
The Belles arrived in Orlando Saturday and spent each day rehearsing the performance.
The Citrus Bowl will air Wednesday at noon central time on ABC, with the Michigan Wolverines from the Big Ten Conference facing the Alabama Crimson Tide from the Southeastern Conference.
After the girls return from the Citrus Bowl, the Belles team will prepare for its performance in the National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C.
The Belles will represent the state of Texas in the parade on May 25. The parade commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War ll.
During the community pep rally, Queen City Belles Coach Kayla Rodriguez previously announced the team received the letter of invitation in July, from the American Veterans Music Center and the Mayor of the District of Columbia.
(0) comments
