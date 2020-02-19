The American Optometric Association states that having 20/20 vision does not necessarily mean you have perfect vision; 20/20 vision only indicates the sharpness or clarity of vision at a distance. Other important vision skills, including peripheral awareness or side vision, eye coordination, depth perception, focusing ability and color vision, contribute to your overall visual ability.
Webster Dictionary describes vision as a picture that you see with your mind’s eye, something that you image. The dawn of this new decade is a great starting point to visualize your life goals and dreams. It’s so easy to be burdened with the day to day of a routine life and lose sight of your dreams, your passion. It’s like being on a hamster-wheel, is a circular cage which rotates vertically as the little hamster runs at the bottom, never to escape. This describes a monotonous, repetitive, unfulfilling life without clear vision. It’s my belief that no one achieves true greatness or fulfillment in life without having a clear vision of their desired accomplishments.
Every major life accomplishment starts with a clear vision of the completed project/plan or finished products. I am convinced that the reason some people do not reach their fullest potential is due to an unclear or distorted view of the end.
In the best seller book, Seven Habits of Effective People, Dr. Stephen Covey states, “Habit #2, -the ability to envision in your mind what you cannot at present see with your eyes. It is based on the principle that all things are created twice. There is a mental (first) creation, and a physical (second) creation. The physical creation follows the mental, just as a building follows a blueprint. If you don’t make a conscious effort to visualize who you are and what you want in life, then you empower other people and circumstances to shape you and your life by default. It’s about connecting again with your own uniqueness and then defining the personal, moral, and ethical guidelines within which you can most happily express and fulfill yourself”.
“People are working harder than ever, but because they lack clarity and vision, they aren’t getting very far. They, in essence, are pushing a rope with all of their might.” Dr. Stephen Covey.
A favorite Bible verse of mine, “And the Lord answered me: “Write the vision; make it plain on tablets, so he may run who reads it. For still the vision awaits its appointed time; it hastens to the end—it will not lie. If it seems slow, wait for it; it will surely come; it will not delay.”
One of my great mentor, Pastor Eddie Eskew often quoted “If you can see it and believe it, shall come to pass”. Make this year, 2020, your year for clarity of vision and purpose!
To Your Success and Happiness!
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
