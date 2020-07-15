County food distribution events may get an overhaul in upcoming weeks, with county commissioners eyeing the possibility of consolidating the events in one location and worrying aloud about residents who don’t need the food taking advantage of the giveaways.
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. and the other four members of Val Verde County Commissioners Court discussed the food distribution events during the July 8 regular term meeting.
“We know there’s a need, but we’ve got people who are going to all of the locations over and over and over, so what do we do?” Owens said at the start of the discussion.
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw said last week, he, his precinct crew and community volunteers distributed food to 451 persons, 108 from Precinct 1.
“But I’m feeding people who are making the rounds,” Wardlaw charged.
Owens said he knew that in Precincts 2 and 4, Val Verde County residents coming to the food distributions in those precincts use cards, showing they signed up previously.
“I think that’s the only way we’re going to be able to control this ... Scan the card, identify the person, get it over with,” County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores said.
He added persons wishing to participate in the food distribution have to apply for the cards, but don’t have to meet income guidelines.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic here in March, the commissioners have been staging food distribution events in their own precincts, as well as participating in mass distribution efforts occasionally held at the county fairgrounds.
“So do we go back to the cards, so you have to have a card?” Owens asked.
Wardlaw said volunteers at his distribution station, located on Brodbent Avenue across from the San Felipe Cemetery, take the name and driver’s license numbers of those participating in the food distribution events.
When County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton asked Flores what qualifications citizens must meet to obtain the cards, Flores replied the only qualification is that they must reside within Val Verde County.
After additional discussion, Owens suggested Wardlaw meet with Flores and County Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez to start registering residents of his precinct coming to the food drives.
Flores also suggested the commissioners consolidate their food distribution efforts in one location.
“’Cause we’re running in circles up here,” he said.
Owens said he liked the idea of a single distribution point and suggested the court discuss the issue again at its next meeting.
Wardlaw then asked how residents would qualify for a card.
“You don’t have to qualify, you just apply, if you’re a resident of Val Verde County,” Flores told him.
“It doesn’t matter if you make $100 a month or $1 million a month,” Nettleton added.
“I’m all for helping people who need it. I’m just not convinced that everyone coming to the food distribution needs it, and then there’s people that do need it, that aren’t getting it,” he added.
“Let’s set the cards up and get that going,” Owens said.
He added, “This isn’t going to end.”
The consensus of the court seemed to be to hold a single food distribution event in one centralized location once a month or twice a month.
The court took no formal action following the discussion.
