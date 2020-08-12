A local work center will offer a program to help working parents and students during the upcoming school year.
Beginning on Aug. 26, the Val Verde Training Center will offer a program called “The Learning Bridge.” The program will take place from Monday through Friday.
Parents will have the option of their children participating in the full day program from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or after school program from 3-6 p.m.
According to the program’s announcement, academic assistance will be provided for all subjects in online and traditional education models, children will have access to computers and Wi-Fi, and three meals will be provided.
The after school program will focus on homework help, snacks, transportation pick up at schools and more.
The program will follow the 2020-2021 school calendar for San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District and COVID-19 guidelines, according to its announcement.
There is a fee to register for either of the two programs, and a discount when two or more children are registered. Due to space limitations, Del Rioans are advised to contact the training center at either (830) 719 5090 or (830) 719 6898.
According to representatives of the training center, currently they are looking for monetary support in stipends, in order to be able to provide the services to parents that are unable to afford daycare.
During the summer the training center offered an eight-week program for children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.