January 22, 2020
POSSESSION
Adan Aldaco, 32, a resident of the 600 block of East 13th Street, was arrested on Dec. 31, at 11:26 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, according to police records.
Aldaco was arrested at the 1200 block of Veterans Boulevard after family members reported a disturbance. Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the call and found the vehicle Aldaco was in, locating the marijuana inside, according to the police report.
DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE
Juan de Dios Dominguez, 24, a resident of the 900 block of East Chapoy Street, was arrested on Dec. 29 at home at approximately 8:19 a.m., and charged with failure on duty upon striking structure, fixture or highway landscape, a Class B misdemeanor, police say.
Dominguez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of East Cortinas Street, for a report of a reckless driver who had driven onto a homeowner’s property, according to the incident report.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Francisco Garza Flores, 78, a resident of the 400 block of Los Alamos Road, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 7:32 p.m. at HEB, 200 Veterans Blvd., and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Flores was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the store for a criminal trespass after store employees stated they did want to pursue charges, according to the arrest report.
